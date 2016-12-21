Alexander Nylander scored twice and 16-year-old Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist as Sweden routed Denmark 6-1 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Monday afternoon. Carl Grundstrom, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for Sweden, seeking its first world under-20 gold since 2012 in Calgary and Edmonton.

