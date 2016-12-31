AHL: B-Sens ride Akeson, Driedger to 3-2 win Jason Akeson scored twice and Phil Varone had two assists Saturday. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2iRprBM Right wing Jason Akeson scored twice and center Phil Varone had two assists Saturday to lead the Binghamton Senators to a 3-2 AHL victory over the Atlantic Division-leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

