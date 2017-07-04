What are the Rangers going to do at center?
After trading Derek Stepan to the Coyotes and losing Oscar Lindberg to Vegas at the expansion draft, the Rangers have found themselves with some serious holes down the middle. On paper, the club's top two centers are Mika Zibanejad - who still needs a new contract - and Kevin Hayes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC