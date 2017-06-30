Thoughts on Thursday: Free Agency, De...

Thoughts on Thursday: Free Agency, Defensive Deployments, and Waiting For the Other Shoe to Drop

Jeff Gorton brought Ondrej Pavelec, David Desharnais, and Kevin Shattenkirk aboard at reasonable prices, which is a rarity for big ticket unrestricted free agents. After making some questionable decisions leading up to the draft and free agency, Gorton was able to fix one of his squad's glaring holes by bringing Shattenkirk home, and signed Pavelec and Desharnais to plug holes in the team's depth.

Chicago, IL

