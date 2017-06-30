Thoughts on Thursday: Free Agency, Defensive Deployments, and Waiting For the Other Shoe to Drop
Jeff Gorton brought Ondrej Pavelec, David Desharnais, and Kevin Shattenkirk aboard at reasonable prices, which is a rarity for big ticket unrestricted free agents. After making some questionable decisions leading up to the draft and free agency, Gorton was able to fix one of his squad's glaring holes by bringing Shattenkirk home, and signed Pavelec and Desharnais to plug holes in the team's depth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC