Ready to shop the KHL?

Puck daddy is posting that because Dynamo Moscow went broke and stopped paying their players, the KHL has declared every player on the Dynamo Moscow roster and every player who was tendered a bona fide offer from the club a free agent. I dont know if there are any NHL ready players on the team but even with the recent depth signings of David Desharnais and Ondrej Pavelec, it may be worth it for Jeff G and his merry bunch of Euro scouts to kick the tires on some of them.
