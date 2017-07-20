Rangers sign David Desharnais, 1-year, $1 million deal
It's official, the New York Rangers have agreed to terms with former Montreal Canadien and Edmonton Oiler David Desharnais. On paper this is a very good deal for the Rangers, especially if the undersized center will be plugged into the fourth line to replace Oscar Lindberg.
