New York Rangers strike gold with Shattenkirk, Pavelec signings
The New York Rangers landed the big fish of this year's free agency, signing defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a four year, $26.6 million deal. Kevin Shattenkirk was dealt from the St. Louis Blues to the Washington Capitals at last year's trade deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC