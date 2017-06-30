New York Rangers Officially Sign Kevi...

New York Rangers Officially Sign Kevin Shattenkirk To 4-year, $26.6M Deal

4 hrs ago

After reports surfaced earlier that the New York Rangers were close to finalizing a deal for Kevin Shattenkirk , it appears as if they have finally landed their man. According to Andy Strickland , Shattenkirk has officially signed a contract with the Rangers that will pay him $6.65 per season over a four year span.

Chicago, IL

