Kevin Shattenkirk Signs Four-Year Deal With New York Rangers, Sky Is Blue, Sun Rises Again

Perhaps the single most highly sought-after asset on this year's free agent market, dynamic 28 year-old defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk signed a deal on Saturday sending him to the New York Rangers for four years at a salary of $6.65 million AAV. The moves comes as no surprise, as everyone and their mother's dog groomer knew Shattenkirk wanted to go to the Rangers, especially with the Rangers buying out defenseman Dan Girardi's contract to clear salary cap room on the blueline.

