Jesper Fast Re-Signs With New York Rangers for three-years, $5.55 million

The New York Rangers announced that restricted free agent Jesper Fast has extended for three-years. This contract entails an average annual value of $1.85 million - an increase from his previous AAV of $950,000.

Chicago, IL

