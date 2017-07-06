Hartnett: Prove-It Season With Rangers May Be What Desharnais Needs
After numerous reports swirled on the Fourth of July saying the Blueshirts had come to terms with veteran center David Desharnais on a one-year, $1 million contract, the team officially announced the deal on Wednesday. Desharnias will be looking to rebound from three consecutive seasons of declining production.
