Few fireworks as teams steer clear of lavish long-term deals in free agency
In fact, only three teams went longer than three years with an unrestricted free agent on Saturday with the Montreal Canadiens splurging on Karl Alzner, the New York Rangers reeling in Kevin Shattenkirk and the Nashville Predators spending big on Nick Bonino. Every other deal was three years or less - save for extensions for a trio of big names in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC