Why Dan Girardi always will be consid...

Why Dan Girardi always will be considered Rangers royalty

21 hrs ago

On Jan. 12, Dan Girardi was sharing his memories with me of Steven McDonald, the inspirational NYPD Detective who had died two days earlier and for whom the Rangers' Extra Effort Award is named. So now, let us stipulate there never has been a Ranger more deserving of a lifetime Steven McDonald Award than the 33-year-old defenseman, who is the personification of what any organization looks for in a player, what any player looks for in a teammate, and the embodiment of what any individual looks for in a friend.

