Thornton, Marleau reportedly receivin...

Thornton, Marleau reportedly receiving interest around the league

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

The NHL's free agency negotiating window began yesterday, and a pair of Sharks legends set to become unrestricted free agents were reportedly quite popular. Forwards Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton attracted interest around the league, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC