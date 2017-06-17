Sounds like Coyotes GM John Chayka is...

Sounds like Coyotes GM John Chayka isn't done dealing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Arizona Coyotes have made a couple of notable trades in the past 24 hours, and while the league's trade/waiver freeze is in effect until Thursday, they may not be done dealing over the next few days and weeks. After acquiring Nick Cousins from Philadelphia on Friday and trading goalie Mike Smith to Calgary , the Coyotes are reportedly one of a number of teams interested in Rangers' center Derek Stepan , and general manager John Chayka suggested Saturday there could be more moves to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC