Sounds like Coyotes GM John Chayka isn't done dealing

The Arizona Coyotes have made a couple of notable trades in the past 24 hours, and while the league's trade/waiver freeze is in effect until Thursday, they may not be done dealing over the next few days and weeks. After acquiring Nick Cousins from Philadelphia on Friday and trading goalie Mike Smith to Calgary , the Coyotes are reportedly one of a number of teams interested in Rangers' center Derek Stepan , and general manager John Chayka suggested Saturday there could be more moves to come.

