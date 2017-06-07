So, someone reportedly paid more than...

So, someone reportedly paid more than $31,000 for tickets to Game 6 in Nashville

How much money would you be willing to pay to attend a Stanley Cup Final game, especially if that game is a potential championship clincher? According to Darren Rovell of ESPN , a fan has paid $31,845 on StubHub for four seats along the glass for Game 6 in Nashville. Outlandish prices for a ticket to a Stanley Cup Final game on sites like StubHub are nothing new.

