Report: Rangers Aren't Dealing With Vegas To Protect Antti Raanta

19 hrs ago

Elliotte Friedman did a 30 Thoughts column late Tuesday night to give some final thoughts before the NHL Expansion Draft came down the home stretch; shedding some much-needed light on all the moving pieces of the current NHL landscape. >quoteI thought the Rangers would do something to protect Antti Raanta , but the information does not point in that direction.>quote Before the roster freeze went into effect last weekend, there were rumors that multiple teams had interest in Raanta - specifically the Calgary Flames .

