Report: Markov wants $12 million over two years from Montreal

Per TVA , veteran blueliner Andrei Markov is seeking a two-year, $12 million extension to stick with the club - one that would carry a $6M cap hit, up slightly from the $5.75M he was making on his previous deal. Markov, an unrestricted free agent, is 38 but coming off a pretty productive year - he scored 36 points in just 62 games played, and averaged 21:50 TOI per night.

Chicago, IL

