Rangers will hold onto 2 vets as the Vegas-exposed clears up

The deadline came and went Monday afternoon, and neither Dan Girardi nor Marc Staal had been asked to waive his no-move clause for the sake of being exposed in the expansion draft, The Post has learned. That means both of the Rangers' veteran defensemen will be protected when the Vegas Golden Knights do their picking June 21, as will captain Ryan McDonagh.

