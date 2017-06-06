Rangers to buy out contract of vetera...

Rangers to buy out contract of veteran defenseman Dan Girardi

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Change was inevitable for the Rangers, and the complexion of their core is officially changing as the club announced it will buy out the rest of longtime stalwart Dan Girardi's contract. Girardi, 33, has three years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5.5 million per season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC