Rangers to buy out contract of veteran defenseman Dan Girardi
Change was inevitable for the Rangers, and the complexion of their core is officially changing as the club announced it will buy out the rest of longtime stalwart Dan Girardi's contract. Girardi, 33, has three years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5.5 million per season.
