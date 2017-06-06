Rangers sign Matt Puempel, meet expan...

Rangers sign Matt Puempel, meet expansion draft requirements

5 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Rangers signed restricted free agent Matt Puempel to a new contract, ensuring the club will meet the exposure requirements for the upcoming expansion draft. Two forwards who are under contract for the 2017-18 season must be exposed.

