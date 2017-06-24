Rangers shake up staff in move that may threaten Vigneault
Now that the NHL draft is over, the Rangers can focus internally, and that's starting with a change in the coaching staff. First-year assistant Jeff Beukeboom will no longer hold that job next season, and all signs are pointing to veteran headman Lindy Ruff taking over the defensive responsibilities, if not more.
