Rangers near 4-year deal with key defenseman Brendan Smith

With quite a few open spots on the Rangers' back end, they didn't want to let Brendan Smith hit the open market and lose him to the highest bidder. So on Wednesday, the Blueshirts agreed to terms with the rugged 28-year-old defenseman on a four-year, $17.4 million deal, carrying an annual salary-cap hit of $4.35 million.

