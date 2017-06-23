Rangers get talented Swede who models himself on champion

Either way, after making a major trade earlier in the day to obtain the seventh-overall pick from the Coyotes, the Blueshirts used the pick to select 18-year-old Swedish center Lias Andersson on Friday night at United Center. Andersson's uncle, Mikhail Andersson, played parts of 15 seasons in the NHL and currently is a European scout with the Lightning, while Andersson's father, Niklas Andersson, played parts of six seasons in the NHL, including a stint with the Islanders.

