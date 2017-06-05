P.K. Subban's guarantee was better th...

P.K. Subban's guarantee was better than Mark Messier's

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vancouver Courier

People made a lot of P.K. Subban's confident declaration that the Nashville Predators would win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, particularly when the Predators followed through, riding the support of the incredible Nashville crowd to a dominant 5-1 victory. Subban's guarantee brought to mind another famous guarantee in NHL history: Mark Messier's guarantee that the New York Rangers would win Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final over the New Jersey Devils.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vancouver Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC