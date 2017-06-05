P.K. Subban's guarantee was better than Mark Messier's

People made a lot of P.K. Subban's confident declaration that the Nashville Predators would win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, particularly when the Predators followed through, riding the support of the incredible Nashville crowd to a dominant 5-1 victory. Subban's guarantee brought to mind another famous guarantee in NHL history: Mark Messier's guarantee that the New York Rangers would win Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Final over the New Jersey Devils.

