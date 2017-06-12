Old Rangers, new positions.

13 hrs ago Read more: Blueshirt Banter

Recently the New York Rangers went back to some veterans to be put in a Front Office role. The 2 "new faces" in the crowd are Steve Eminger and Jed Ortmeyer.

