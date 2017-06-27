NHL Free Agency 2017: Examining The R...

NHL Free Agency 2017: Examining The Red Wings Defensive Options

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

We are less than a week away from the NHL kicking off it's annual free agent frenzy, where all 31 teams will be looking to improve their 2017-18 rosters. The Detroit Red Wings will once again be kicking the infamous proverbial tires in hopes of acquiring some new names that will provide a shot in the arm to a team heading into a new arena and looking to rebound from a disappointing 2016-17 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC