New York Rangers Talking To Ondrej Pavelec
Outside of the defensive and forward holes on the roster Jeff Gorton is going to deal with July 1st, he has to find a backup goaltender. With backups getting snapped up left and right, the Rangers have turned towards Ondrej Pavelec to potentially take Antti Raanta's spot as Henrik Lundqvist's backup.
