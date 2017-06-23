New York Rangers select Lias Andersson with seventh pick
With their first selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft the New York Rangers have selected Lias Andersson at #7 overall! It was a little surreal, but it wasn't a dream. The words "The New York Rangers are on the clock" were displayed in lights on the floor of the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.
