New York Rangers rumors: Lindy Ruff hired as assistant coach
The New York Rangers made a different kind splash on day two of the NHL Entry Draft by reportedly hiring Lindy Ruff. As rumored a few weeks ago, Lindy Ruff reportedly will be joining Alain Vigneault's coaching staff.
