Meet the New Guy: Antti Raanta, the new starting goalie
In an offseason of change for the Coyotes , perhaps the most immediately visible one is between the pipes, where, for the first time in several seasons, there will be a name that isn't Mike Smith as the starting goalie. 28-year-old Finn Antti Raanta is the man charged with carrying the Coyotes forward in net, after several years earning his stripes in the NHL as backup to first Corey Crawford in Chicago and then Henrik Lundqvist in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC