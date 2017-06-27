Meet the New Guy: Analyzing Why Derek Stepan Is a Perfect Fit with the Coyotes
Of all the players brought in by Coyotes GM John Chayka during draft week, the top-line center from New York might be the most influential in his club's lineup. 27-year-old Derek Stepan will play for a team not named the New York Rangers for the first time in his career next season, but has instantly become one of the most important players on his new team in Arizona.
