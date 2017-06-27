Meet the New Guy: Analyzing Why Derek...

Meet the New Guy: Analyzing Why Derek Stepan Is a Perfect Fit with the Coyotes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Five For Howling

Of all the players brought in by Coyotes GM John Chayka during draft week, the top-line center from New York might be the most influential in his club's lineup. 27-year-old Derek Stepan will play for a team not named the New York Rangers for the first time in his career next season, but has instantly become one of the most important players on his new team in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC