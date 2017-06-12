Looming expansion draft forcing clubs to shuffle rosters with buyouts, trades and signings
Team president Glen Sather said Dan Girardi's contributions to the New York Rangers were "immeasurable" as the club announced the impending buyout of his six-year contract. Teams across the league are having to shuffle their decks with buyouts, trades and signings as they prepare for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to poach a player at the first NHL expansion draft in 17 years next week.
