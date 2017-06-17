Las Vegas could pluck one of three Ra...

Las Vegas could pluck one of three Rangers forwards

14 hrs ago

The Rangers left Oscar Lindberg unprotected, so there's a chance he could be taken by the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL's new expansion team. It seems the mania that was anticipated in the lead-up to the NHL expansion draft is not exactly affecting the Rangers.

