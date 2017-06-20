Here's who Rangers protected from this week's expansion draft
There are no surprises on the Rangers' list of players protected from this week's expansion draft for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blueshirts opted for the seven-forward, three-defenseman, one-goalie format as opposed to the eight-skater, one-goalie format.
