Henrik Lundqvist should have gone first, not 205th: Reordering NHL drafts from 2000-15

In fact, you could make the argument that those four players should have been - with the benefit of hindsight - contenders for the first overall pick in their respective draft years. Instead, Lundqvist went 205th to the New York Rangers in 2000, Keith went 54th to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002, Benn went 129th to the Dallas Stars in 2007, and Kucherov went 58th to Tampa Bay in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.