Expansion Trade Freeze Passes With Ra...

Expansion Trade Freeze Passes With Rangers Standing Pat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Blueshirt Banter

After endless speculation and lead-up to today's 3:00 PM pre-expansion trade freeze, the deadline has come and gone with the New York Rangers standing completely pat. That means that Antti Raanta will likely be the goaltender exposed for the Rangers, assuming nothing gets done between now and June 21. Not that it's all doom and gloom, but it would have been encouraging to see the Rangers recoup some assets before potentially letting Raanta slip to Vegas for nothing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC