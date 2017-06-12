Expansion Trade Freeze Passes With Rangers Standing Pat
After endless speculation and lead-up to today's 3:00 PM pre-expansion trade freeze, the deadline has come and gone with the New York Rangers standing completely pat. That means that Antti Raanta will likely be the goaltender exposed for the Rangers, assuming nothing gets done between now and June 21. Not that it's all doom and gloom, but it would have been encouraging to see the Rangers recoup some assets before potentially letting Raanta slip to Vegas for nothing.
