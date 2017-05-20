Draft Profile: Conor Timmins, Sault S...

Draft Profile: Conor Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Blueshirt Banter

It is time for another year of preparing for the NHL Draft, and as usual I will take a bunch of shots in the dark at guessing which player the Rangers will draft late in the second round. It's always tough waiting around as all the top talent is taken by other teams but... wait, hold on... I have just been informed that the Rangers have a first-round pick this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC