2017 Rangers Report Card: Brendan Smith
Brendan Smith only played 18 regular season games and 12 playoff games in a New York Rangers' sweater, but in that time he certainly made an impact. Just prior to the 2017 trade deadline, Smith was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2017 third-round pick and 2018 second-round pick .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC