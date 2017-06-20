2017 NHL Expansion Draft: Rangers Official Protection List Announced
The NHL have released the full protection list for all teams Sunday at 10:30 after a small delay. The New York Rangers have predictably elected to go the route of protecting seven forwards, three defenseman, and one goaltender.
