Why Mats Zuccarello is going to lead the New York Rangers to the Finals
In Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens, Mats Zuccarello scored the game winning goal to advance New York to the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the Blueshirts down two games in their series against the Ottawa Senators, Zuccarello came out with yet another clutch performance.
