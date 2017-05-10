US beats Slovakia 6-1 for 5th win at ice hockey worlds
The United States defeated Slovakia 6-1 Sunday to stretch its winning run at the ice hockey world championship to five games ahead of its Group A showdown with Russia. Johnny Gaudreau finished with two goals to take his tournament tally to six, and an assist, while Jimmy Howard made 19 saves for the Americans.
