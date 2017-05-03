UFC New York: Georges St. Pierre Teas...

UFC New York: Georges St. Pierre Teases an MSG Return

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St. Pierre recently took to his social media to inform fans about what would be his upcoming return to the octagon. The Canadian recently posted to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, with over 2.8 million combined followers firstly thanking the New York Ranger's for inviting him and former mixed martial artist Erik Owings to their game yesterday at Madison Square Garden.

