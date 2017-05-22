The Rangers are Wasting Ryan McDonagh

On June 30th, 2009; the Rangers sent center Scott Gomez, along with prospects Tom Pyatt and Michael Busto, to Montreal in exchange for winger Chris Higgins and defensive prospects Pavel Valentenko, Doug Janik, and Ryan McDonagh. Including the 12th overall pick from the 2007 draft was a head scratcher at the time for Montreal, especially when you consider the player they were getting in return.

