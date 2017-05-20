The Backup Plan: Finding the next Ant...

The Backup Plan: Finding the next Antti Raanta

Wednesday May 31

During the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the Rangers traded Ryan Haggerty to Chicago for goaltender Antti Raanta to replace goalie Cam Talbot - who the Rangers traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a package of draft picks that included a 2nd, 3rd, and a 7th round pick all in the 2015 draft. When Talbot came up to the Rangers during the 2013-14 season, he established himself as a solid back up to Henrik Lundqvist and continued his strong play into the 2014 season - proving that he was ready to claim a starter's spot on a team that didn't have one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history in front of him.

Chicago, IL

