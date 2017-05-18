Sweden stun Canada to be crowned worl...

Sweden stun Canada to be crowned world champs

2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

TELLING himself to stay calm, Henrik Lundqvist stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Sweden dethroned two-time defending champion Canada to win the world hockey championship 2-1 on Sunday night. Nicklas Backstrom and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored shootout goals for the Swedes to win their first title since 2013 and prevent Canada from a three-peat.

