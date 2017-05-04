Senators 6 Rangers 5: Pageau The Man With Four Goals

Senators goalie Craig Anderson makes a save on Rangers centre J.T. Miller during the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday in Ottawa New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist makes a save on Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2017, i. Lundqvist may have let in a questionable goal or two, although a large part of that was because he was being completely left to dry by his defence corps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.