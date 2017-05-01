Round 2, Game 3 preview: Ottawa Senators @ New York Rangers
The Ottawa Senators will look to put the New York Rangers on the brink of elimination and take a 3-0 series lead in tonight's game in New York. Despite leading for only 4:11 in the series, the Senators are up two games and the Rangers have to be feeling sick.
