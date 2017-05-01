Rangers refusing to use best defensem...

Rangers refusing to use best defenseman in biggest moments

Read more: New York Post

The Rangers' rookie has been one of the team's best defensemen through the first eight games of playoffs, but has continued to find himself stapled to the bench in the closing minutes of games while his team holds a tight lead. After scoring two goals in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Senators on Saturday in Ottawa, Skjei sat for the final 6:48 of regulation while the Senators came back from a 5-3 deficit to tie it and then win it double-overtime.

