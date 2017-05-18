Rangers' Mats Zuccarello wows kid in Norway with hockey chat
Imagine practicing your sport of choice in your driveway when one of your idols is passing by in a car, notices you and stops to have a chat. This is exactly what happened in Oslo, Norway on Friday to 12-year-old Edvin Velle, who was shooting pucks at a hockey net when Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello stopped to say hello, according to reports out of Norway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC