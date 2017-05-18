Rangers' Mats Zuccarello wows kid in ...

Rangers' Mats Zuccarello wows kid in Norway with hockey chat

9 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Imagine practicing your sport of choice in your driveway when one of your idols is passing by in a car, notices you and stops to have a chat. This is exactly what happened in Oslo, Norway on Friday to 12-year-old Edvin Velle, who was shooting pucks at a hockey net when Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello stopped to say hello, according to reports out of Norway.

