Rangers' Mats Zuccarello wows kid in Norway with hockey chat

Imagine practicing your sport of choice in your driveway when one of your idols is passing by in a car, notices you and stops to have a chat. This is exactly what happened in Oslo, Norway on Friday to 12-year-old Edvin Velle, who was shooting pucks at a hockey net when Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello stopped to say hello, according to reports out of Norway.

